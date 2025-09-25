India’s Agni-Prime, with 2,000km range, fired from train: Why the test is historic

By using India’s nearly 70,000 km rail network, the military can now disperse and conceal missiles across the country — even hiding them in tunnels from enemy satellites until the last moment.

Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Strategic Forces Command and the Armed Forces, saying the achievement “puts India in the group of select nations that have developed canisterised launch systems from on-the-move rail networks.”

Rail-based launchers offer multiple advantages — mobility, surprise, wider launch points and additional storage options during wartime. But they also come with drawbacks: Launches are limited to existing tracks, precision targeting can be harder to guarantee, and the network itself could be vulnerable to sabotage in conflict.

For India, the Agni-Prime rail launch marks an important evolution in its nuclear deterrent — ensuring that its strike capability is not confined to silos or road-mobile systems that adversaries can monitor.

Railcar-based missile launches are not new. The Soviet Union pioneered the system in the 1980s with its RT-23 Molodets ICBMs, followed by the United States’ Peacekeeper Rail Garrison programme, later abandoned after the Cold War. Russia continues to retain railcar-based ICBMs in its arsenal.

