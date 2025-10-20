GOLD/FOREX
Don’t spread fake news, Navjot Singh Sidhu issues clarification

Soon after Navjot Sidhu reacted, the user has taken down his post

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has issued a strong clarification after a viral social media post falsely attributed comments to him regarding India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The post, which gained traction on platform X, claimed Sidhu had said: “If India wants to win the 2027 ODI World Cup, then BCCI should remove Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir as soon as possible and hand over the captaincy to Rohit Sharma again with full respect.”

Sidhu firmly refuted the claim on his official X handle, writing: “Never said it, don’t spread fake news, never imagined it. Shame on you.”

Soon after Navjot Sidhu reacted, the user has taken down his post from X.

Interestingly, Gambhir on Monday posted a picture of him and Navjot Sidhu on the occasion of latter’s birthday. Navjot Sidhu turned 63.

Gambhir described Sidhu as a person “who never minces his words” and a delightful “human being” while extending birthday wishes.

“A very happy birthday to the one who never minces his words. A straight shooter & a delightful human being!” Gambhir wrote on X.

Sidhu, known for his entertaining concoction of mixed metaphors, represented India in 51 Tests and 136 ODIs. In a career that spanned a total of 187 international appearances, Sidhu hammered 7,615 runs across all formats after making his debut in 1983.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to international cricket for the first time since India’s Champions Trophy win on March 9, marking their comeback after more than six months. However, both stalwarts failed to make an impact in the opening match against Australia.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
