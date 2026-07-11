Promised mutton, served chicken: Wedding feast sparks brawl that leaves 12 injured

Guests traded punches after a menu dispute turned a Bihar wedding into a battleground
The wedding feast was meant to start after the ceremony.
But instead, guests started fighting.
At a wedding in Bihar, India, complaints about the menu quickly turned into a fight that injured at least 12 people, police said. The issue was straightforward: guests expected mutton but were served chicken instead.
The fight happened in Vaishali district after some in the wedding party noticed the main dish had changed. Witnesses said guests got angry and confronted the hosts, and the argument soon moved into the dining area and became violent.
When police arrived, chairs were overturned, guests had left the area, and several people needed medical help. Authorities said 12 people were hurt, but none of the injuries were life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.
Food-related disputes at weddings are not unheard of in parts of India, where large celebrations often bring together hundreds of guests and expectations around hospitality run high.
This time, the argument was about one of the most looked-forward-to parts of the meal.
Mutton is traditionally regarded as a premium dish at many celebrations across northern India, while chicken is generally seen as a less expensive alternative.
Police have not said why the menu was changed or whether criminal charges will be filed.