GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Promised mutton, served chicken: Wedding feast sparks brawl that leaves 12 injured

Guests traded punches after a menu dispute turned a Bihar wedding into a battleground

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Police say 12 people were injured after a dispute over the wedding meal escalated. Illustrative image.
Police say 12 people were injured after a dispute over the wedding meal escalated. Illustrative image.
Shutterstock

The wedding feast was meant to start after the ceremony.

But instead, guests started fighting.

At a wedding in Bihar, India, complaints about the menu quickly turned into a fight that injured at least 12 people, police said. The issue was straightforward: guests expected mutton but were served chicken instead.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The fight happened in Vaishali district after some in the wedding party noticed the main dish had changed. Witnesses said guests got angry and confronted the hosts, and the argument soon moved into the dining area and became violent.

When police arrived, chairs were overturned, guests had left the area, and several people needed medical help. Authorities said 12 people were hurt, but none of the injuries were life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.

Food-related disputes at weddings are not unheard of in parts of India, where large celebrations often bring together hundreds of guests and expectations around hospitality run high.

This time, the argument was about one of the most looked-forward-to parts of the meal.

Mutton is traditionally regarded as a premium dish at many celebrations across northern India, while chicken is generally seen as a less expensive alternative.

Police have not said why the menu was changed or whether criminal charges will be filed.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Serbia's Novak Djokovic uses a towel during a break while he plays Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's singles second round tennis match on the third day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2026.

Wimbledon's iconic towels are made in Gujarat

2m read
Arnav Paparkar

Meet Arnav Paparkar, India's new Wimbledon hope

3m read
A Kashmiri bride admires intricate henna designs on her hands during her wedding celebrations in Srinagar. From lavish wazwan feasts to vibrant cultural performances, Kashmiri weddings are a powerful expression of heritage, faith and community. These generations-old traditions continue to thrive across the valley, supporting thousands of livelihoods, from chefs and decorators to artisans, servers and performers.

Photos: Kashmiri weddings keep old traditions alive

2m read
Etihad and Condor expand Abu Dhabi travel links

Etihad and Condor expand Abu Dhabi travel links

2m read