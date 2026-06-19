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With feasts and music, Kashmiri weddings keep traditions alive

Centuries-old customs, wazwan feasts and community spirit define Kashmiri weddings

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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A Kashmiri bride admires intricate henna designs on her hands during her wedding celebrations in Srinagar. From lavish wazwan feasts to vibrant cultural performances, Kashmiri weddings are a powerful expression of heritage, faith and community. These generations-old traditions continue to thrive across the valley, supporting thousands of livelihoods, from chefs and decorators to artisans, servers and performers.
A Kashmiri bride admires intricate henna designs on her hands during her wedding celebrations in Srinagar. From lavish wazwan feasts to vibrant cultural performances, Kashmiri weddings are a powerful expression of heritage, faith and community. These generations-old traditions continue to thrive across the valley, supporting thousands of livelihoods, from chefs and decorators to artisans, servers and performers.
AFP
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A Kashmiri bride and groom sit inside a beautifully decorated wedding tent in Srinagar.
AFP
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A henna artist applies intricate designs to a bride's hands during her wedding celebrations in Srinagar.
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A Kashmiri bride sits inside a beautifully decorated wedding tent during her marriage ceremony in Srinagar, surrounded by traditions that have been passed down through generations.
AFP
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Kashmiri chefs, known as ‘wazas’, pound meat while preparing the traditional wazwan feast for a wedding celebration in Srinagar. At the heart of every celebration is the famed wazwan, a multi-course meal crafted by skilled wazas whose culinary traditions have been passed down through generations. Weddings also offer a platform for artists creating moments of recognition and belonging while helping preserve Kashmir’s rich cultural identity.
AFP
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Kashmiri head chef Ghulam Nabi Paloo (left) directs his team as they prepare platters for the traditional wazwan feast during a wedding celebration in Srinagar, a culinary tradition central to Kashmiri culture.
AFP
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A waza carefully chops lamb ribs for the elaborate wazwan banquet, a centrepiece of Kashmiri wedding celebrations in Srinagar.
AFP
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Kashmiri chefs, known as wazas, prepare the traditional wazwan feast for wedding guests in Srinagar.
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Traditional anklet bells adorn a Kashmiri performer as he dances during a wedding celebration in Srinagar, adding rhythm and colour to the festivities.
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A Kashmiri artist performs a traditional dance during a wedding celebration in Srinagar, entertaining guests and showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage.
AFP
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Kashmiri chefs, known as wazas, serve the traditional wazwan feast to wedding guests in Srinagar.
AFP
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Wedding guests enjoy the traditional wazwan feast served in shared platters known as trami during a wedding celebration in Srinagar.
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A wedding photographer captures portraits of a Kashmiri groom in Srinagar, preserving moments from a celebration steeped in tradition and cultural heritage.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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