Dubai: Is bottled water in India really safe to drink? The question has taken on new urgency after food safety authorities flagged potentially harmful chemicals in a Bisleri water sample and expanded testing to other packaged drinking water brands.

It submitted those results to the regulator in February 2026 and says it received no further communication, leading it to believe the matter had been closed.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.