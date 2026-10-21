GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Indian designer wins $350,000 Shark Tank deal for foldable spoons

Foldable spoons win global acclaim and $350,000 investment on Shark Tank USA

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian industrial designer Rahul Agarwal demonstrates his fold-flat measuring spoon during his pitch on Shark Tank USA. Agarwal secured a $350,000 investment from Lori Greiner and guest investor Mindy Kaling for his startup, Polygons.
Indian industrial designer Rahul Agarwal demonstrates his fold-flat measuring spoon during his pitch on Shark Tank USA. Agarwal secured a $350,000 investment from Lori Greiner and guest investor Mindy Kaling for his startup, Polygons.

Dubai: An Indian industrial designer has secured a $350,000 investment on Shark Tank USA after reinventing an everyday kitchen utensil with a space-saving design.

Rahul Agarwal, founder of Polygons Design, won backing from investor Lori Greiner and guest investor Mindy Kaling for his fold-flat measuring spoons, which replace a conventional six-piece set with two compact, multi-measurement tools.

The deal, featured in Season 18, Episode 4 of the business reality show, involved a $350,000 investment in exchange for an 8 percent equity stake and an additional 2 percent in advisory shares, according to media reports. The total stake offered was 10%.

A fresh take on an everyday kitchen tool

Polygons reimagines traditional measuring spoons using a design inspired by origami, the Japanese art of paper folding.

Instead of storing several separate spoons, users can fold the flat tools into different measuring sizes by pinching them at designated points.

The larger spoon measures half a tablespoon, one tablespoon, or two tablespoons, while the smaller one measures a quarter teaspoon, half a teaspoon, or one teaspoon.

Each tool is approximately 2.8 millimeters thick when flattened, making the set easier to store in kitchen drawers or other compact spaces. Embedded magnets also let the spoons attach to a refrigerator.

The design uses food-grade materials and is intended to make measuring ingredients more convenient without sacrificing functionality.

An idea born at design college

Agarwal began developing the concept in 2014 while studying at the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, India.

According to media reports, a senior challenged the idea of redesigning a spoon, suggesting that the familiar utensil had already reached its final form.

Rather than dismissing the suggestion, Agarwal took it as a challenge. He developed the basic concept of a flat sheet that could fold into a precise measuring spoon within three days.

Turning that initial idea into a functional product, however, required years of development and multiple design iterations.

The invention has since received more than 20 international design awards, including Red Dot and iF recognition, according to the official Shark Tank website. The Museum of Modern Art Design Store has also selected the product.

What impressed the investors?

The product's practical design and potential appeal to home cooks helped Agarwal secure backing from Greiner and Kaling.

Kaling, an actor, writer, and producer, praised the design during the pitch, calling it ingenious and useful. She also noted the inconvenience of conventional measuring spoons, especially sets that dangle together and take up space.

The deal gave Agarwal financial backing and the opportunity to work with experienced investors to expand the business.

A growing international business

Polygons has already established a presence beyond the US. The official Shark Tank website reported that the company had shipped more than 200,000 units to 110-plus countries before the episode. The company also holds a patent for its design.

The product illustrates how redesigning an ordinary household object can create a business opportunity by addressing a practical problem.

For Agarwal, the investment marks a significant milestone in a journey that began with a simple question: could a familiar kitchen utensil be made more compact without losing its usefulness?

His answer has now attracted attention on one of America's best-known entrepreneurship shows.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

From colourful school assignments to everyday office documents, a reliable ink tank printer can make printing more convenient, efficient and cost-effective for busy households and workspaces.

Best HP Smart Tank Printers for home use in 2026

4m read
Water & Shark appoints Aniket Gautam as Senior Partner

Water & Shark appoints Aniket Gautam as Senior Partner

2m read
Combining head-to-head competition with hands-on customisation gives children more ways to play, experiment and keep each battle feeling different.

HEXBUG BattleBots Arena MAX Review: A bigger battle set

4m read
Thousands have flocked to Busan's waterfront as authorities decide what to do.

Watch: Giant shark draws 20,000 visitors in Busan

2m read