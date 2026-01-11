Delhi woman, key witness in husband’s 2023 murder, shot dead

Police suspect killing was aimed at silencing key witness in an ongoing 2023 murder trial
New Delhi: A 44-year-old woman who was the main witness in her husband’s 2023 murder case was shot dead at point-blank range in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Saturday, in what police suspect was a targeted killing aimed at weakening the ongoing trial.
The victim, Rachna Yadav, president of the resident welfare association (RWA) of her locality, was shot in the head and died on the spot, police said. She was returning after meeting a neighbour when two assailants intercepted her, according to investigators.
Police believe the murder is directly linked to the killing of her husband, Vijendra Yadav, who was shot dead in 2023 in a case stemming from alleged prior enmity. That case is currently under trial, according to a PTI report.
“In the 2023 case, Vijendra Yadav was murdered due to previous rivalry. Bharat Yadav and five others were named as accused,” a senior police officer said. “Five accused were arrested and are facing trial, while the main accused, Bharat Yadav, is absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender.”
Investigators said Rachna’s testimony was considered crucial for the prosecution, and her killing may have been intended to intimidate witnesses and derail the case.
According to police, the assailants appeared to have prior knowledge of her identity and movements. One of the attackers allegedly stopped her, asked her name, and shot her in the head after she identified herself. The shooter then fled with an accomplice who was waiting nearby on a sports bike bearing a Delhi registration number.
CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and is being examined. An empty cartridge was recovered from the spot.
Police received a PCR call around 10.59 am reporting that a woman had been shot. Local teams rushed to the scene and found Rachna lying on the road in a pool of blood.
“Crime Team and FSL units were immediately called, and the scene was thoroughly examined. CCTV footage from surrounding areas is being scanned to identify the assailants,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.
“Prima facie, the present case appears linked to the earlier murder,” Singh said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to trace the shooters and identify those who may have planned the attack.
Speaking to reporters, Rachna’s elder daughter, Kanika Yadav, alleged that the killing was orchestrated by Bharat Yadav.
“Some of the accused in my father’s murder case are in Tihar Jail, yet they are still planning such crimes,” she said. “My mother was killed because she stood firm as a witness. They were afraid she would lead to their conviction.”
Rachna Yadav is survived by two daughters, one of whom is married, while the younger lived with her. Security has been stepped up in the area, and further investigation is underway, police said.
