Bengaluru man vanishes, father gets photos of him tied to chair

Kidnappers allegedly demanded Rs9 million before police traced victim nearly 180km away
A Bengaluru man who told his family he was travelling out of the city for a day was allegedly kidnapped, with his father later receiving photographs showing him tied to a chair along with a demand for Rs9 million in ransom.
Police have since rescued the 40-year-old man and arrested two suspects in connection with the case, according to Indian media reports citing Bengaluru police.
The incident began on September 30 when the man left his home in Bengaluru’s Vijayanagar area, telling his family that he was travelling to Gadag and expected to return the following morning.
But he did not come home.
Instead, his father began receiving WhatsApp calls from people allegedly demanding Rs9 million (about Dh370,000) to release his son.
The callers also sent photographs purportedly showing the victim bound to a chair, according to The Indian Express.
The man’s family approached police, triggering an investigation to trace his location.
Officers eventually tracked the victim to a remote area near Belur in Karnataka’s Hassan district, roughly 180km from Bengaluru.
A police team reached the location early on October 1 and rescued him.
Two suspects were arrested.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the abduction, including the motive and whether other people were involved.
The case remains under investigation.