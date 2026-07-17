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Rejected marriage proposal sparks kidnapping and torture in Kerala

Girl's father and brother were allegedly chained, assaulted and threatened with explosives

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Police recovered country-made bombs, a firearm and chains from the house where the victims were allegedly held. [Illustrative image]
Police recovered country-made bombs, a firearm and chains from the house where the victims were allegedly held. [Illustrative image]
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A father's refusal to accept a marriage proposal for his daughter allegedly led to a brutal attack in Kerala, where he and his son were kidnapped, held captive and tortured by a group of men.

According to media reports, the incident took place at Nagaroor near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district. Police have launched a search for the five accused, who remain absconding. The main accused has been identified as Sudheesh, along with Shamnad and three others, all believed to be from the district.

Police said Anil Kumar, a resident of Vadaserikonam, became the target after he turned down Sudheesh's proposal to marry his daughter. Police said Sudheesh allegedly lured Anil Kumar to an under-construction house by offering him a job.

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Once he reached the location, Anil Kumar was allegedly confined in a soundproof room, chained and beaten. Police said the accused later forced his son, Achu, to come to the house at knifepoint and assaulted him as well.

The gang allegedly threatened to strap explosives to the victims and kill them if the marriage did not take place. They also warned that Anil Kumar's daughter would be harmed. Investigators believe the accused had planned to abduct Anil Kumar's wife, but the plan failed after police stepped in.

Anil Kumar suffered a fractured arm, while Achu sustained injuries to his fingers.

Police said Achu managed to escape from the house and alerted the police. Officers rushed to the spot, rescued both victims and admitted them to a hospital in Varkala, where they are undergoing treatment.

During a search of the house, police recovered country-made bombs, a firearm, chains and other weapons. Police believe the seized items point to preparations for a more serious crime.

A joint team of police personnel from multiple stations in the district is conducting searches to arrest the accused.

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