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7 dead in 'stampede-like' incident at Bihar temple

An investigation is currently being conducted, said authorities

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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7 dead in 'stampede-like' incident at Bihar temple

Bihar: Seven people died and many were injured in a stampede-like incident at Ashokdham Temple in the Indian town of Lakhisarai, reports ANI.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivam Kumar toldANI, "Seven casualties have been reported. It is being said that an electric pole fell there and people were electrocuted, which led to a stampede-like situation. We can tell you the exact reason only after verifying everything."

The dead bodies and those injured were taken to a hospital nearby.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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