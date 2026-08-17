7 dead in 'stampede-like' incident at Bihar temple

An investigation is currently being conducted, said authorities
Bihar: Seven people died and many were injured in a stampede-like incident at Ashokdham Temple in the Indian town of Lakhisarai, reports ANI.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivam Kumar toldANI, "Seven casualties have been reported. It is being said that an electric pole fell there and people were electrocuted, which led to a stampede-like situation. We can tell you the exact reason only after verifying everything."
The dead bodies and those injured were taken to a hospital nearby.