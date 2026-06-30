Deaf man reunites with family 35 years after boarding wrong train as a child

A childhood train ride changed his life. DNA finally brought him back to his family
Dubai: He was only four years old when he wandered onto a train while playing at a railway station in China's Henan province. By the time adults realised he was alone, the train had already left.
Lei Zeqing couldn't tell anyone who he was. Deaf from birth and unable to speak, the little boy had no way of explaining where his family lived or even his own name.
That single moment changed everything.
According to the South China Morning Post, the boy was found after the train journey and eventually adopted by another family. Back home, his parents searched for him for years, but every lead came to nothing. Time moved on. The search never really did.
Thirty-five years later, technology succeeded where decades of hope had failed.
A DNA comparison matched the man with his biological family, ending one of those stories that seems almost impossible until it happens. After more than three decades apart, he finally returned home.
The reunion was emotional without saying very much. There were no long conversations waiting to happen. Instead, relatives embraced the man they had lost as a child, communicating through expressions, gestures and tears more than words.
The story has spread widely across Chinese social media, where many people have focused less on how he was found than on the extraordinary length of the separation. A brief childhood mistake had stretched into most of a lifetime.
The case also highlights how China's expanding DNA database is reshaping long-unsolved missing-person investigations. Authorities have used genetic matching to reunite thousands of families in recent years, particularly in cases involving children who disappeared decades ago. As forensic technology improves, cases once considered unsolvable are being reopened with fresh hope.
For this family, the answer came after 35 years.
It started with a child climbing aboard the wrong train. It ended with a man walking back through the front door he had left before he was old enough to remember it.