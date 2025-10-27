Cue DNA tests in 2009. A cigarette butt thrown away by the elder brother finally revealed the switch: the lorry driver wasn’t related to them at all. Turns out, he was born just 13 minutes earlier than the baby he was swapped with. While the driver grew up in a home with no electricity and part-time work just to scrape by, the 'other' baby flourished — elite education, and was a company boss.