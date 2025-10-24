Man calls ex-wife chubby, fined for emotional abuse in court

The couple, who have children, were already locked in a bitter dispute
In an unusual divorce case out of Turkey, a man’s choice of nickname for his ex-wife has landed him in hot water. The husband had saved her contact in his phone as “Tombik,” which translates to “Chubby.” A court in Usak, Western Turkey, ruled that the nickname, along with threatening messages, caused emotional harm and contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.
The couple, who have children, were already locked in a bitter dispute. The woman filed for divorce citing emotional distress, while the husband countersued, accusing her of infidelity. During the proceedings, she revealed that he had sent her multiple hostile texts, including “Get away, I do not want to see you” and “Let the devil see your face.” He also demanded money from her for his father’s surgery.
The husband’s infidelity claims didn’t hold up—investigators found that the man allegedly involved had merely delivered a book, with no evidence of a romantic relationship. The court found that the husband’s insults and financial pressure were far more damaging, ruling that his actions amounted to “emotional and economic violence.”
The divorce was finalised, the infidelity claim dismissed, and the husband was ordered to pay his ex-wife material and moral compensation, though the exact amount was not disclosed.
Under Turkish law, words or behaviour that attack someone’s dignity can carry up to two years in prison and fines. In this case, the divorce was finalised, the infidelity claims were dismissed, and the husband was ordered to pay material and moral compensation to his ex-wife.
It’s a reminder that the names you save in your phone—or the tone of your messages—can have consequences far beyond the screen.
