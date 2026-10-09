US issues South Africa travel advisory amid protests and unrest

Americans warned to avoid crowds during South Africa protests
The US Mission to South Africa has warned American citizens about protests and unrest at various locations across the country.
In a security alert issued on October 9, the mission said it was monitoring the situation nationwide and urged US citizens to review the latest South Africa Travel Advisory.
“Any large-scale protest environment can become dangerous,” the mission said, advising Americans to monitor updates from local government authorities and police for the latest information.
The US Mission has advised American citizens in South Africa to take the following precautions:
Stay alert: Be aware of your surroundings.
Avoid crowds: Keep away from large gatherings and protests.
Follow local news: Monitor media reports for updates on unrest.
Obey authorities: Follow instructions issued by local officials and police.
Plan alternative routes: Check travel routes and avoid areas affected by demonstrations.
The mission also advised US citizens facing emergencies to use the emergency contact details provided in its alert.
Americans can check the latest guidance through the official South Africa Travel Advisory.