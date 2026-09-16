US curbs S. Africa visas, alleging 'race-based discrimination'

New US visa limits deepen rift with Pretoria over post-apartheid policies
The United States on Tuesday announced new restrictions on visas for South Africans, after President Donald Trump repeatedly criticised the country's leaders over its post-apartheid racial justice policies.
Trump has lambasted South Africa's land and employment laws that are meant to redress stark inequalities that black people still face 30 years after the end of white-minority rule.
In 2025, he berated President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office over discredited claims of a "white genocide" in South Africa.
He has also hit the country with high tariffs and boycotted a G20 summit in Johannesburg.
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"As President Trump has made clear, the South African people are being failed by a government that is destroying its economy through an obsessive pursuit of racial grievance against the Afrikaner minority," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
He said the visa restrictions would target those who promote "race-based discrimination, incite violence, or enable land confiscation without compensation in South Africa."
The announcement did not immediately name any individuals targeted by the restrictions.
Ties between the two nations have nosedived since Trump took office last year, with the US leader cutting aid, expelling the South African ambassador and offering "refuge" to white South Africans fleeing "persecution."
While the US president has broadly cracked down on immigration, he launched a special program under which thousands of white Afrikaners have been allowed to settle in the United States.
South Africa said last month it would offer a "generous" new trade deal to the United States as it seeks to avoid hefty tariffs that threaten job losses on top of a dire unemployment crisis.