Vancouver Anchors star shines despite final loss in Canada Super 60
Dubai: Obus Pienaar produced one of the most remarkable innings of the Canada Super 60 season, smashing 82 not out from just 21 balls in the men’s final against Toronto Sixers.
The American cricketer struck two fours and 12 sixes, giving him a stunning strike rate of 390.48. His aggressive batting helped Vancouver Anchors post 164 for three in their 10 overs, with captain Moeen Ali adding 45 from 18 balls.
Pienaar’s innings came at a venue where the unusually small boundaries have already attracted criticism. BC Place is a rectangular stadium primarily designed for football and other major events, resulting in some extremely short boundaries for cricket. Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs was among those to question the dimensions, saying some boundaries were around 40 metres.
However, Pienaar made the most of the conditions, and his clean hitting put Vancouver in a strong position. Toronto produced an equally aggressive response, with Nicholas Pooran smashing 67 from 23 balls as the Sixers chased down 165, reaching 168 for five off the final delivery to win by five wickets.
Pooran was also named Player of the Tournament. Pienaar’s Anchors ended up losing the final and finished the Canada Super 60 as runners-up.
Pienaar, born in Bloemfontein, South Africa, has built a long career across domestic and franchise cricket. He played for South Africa Under-19s before representing Free State, Knights, Southwestern Districts and Northern Cape. He later moved to the US and has featured in Major League Cricket for Washington Freedom.
He also holds a reputation for explosive batting, having smashed a century from 37 balls in Minor League Cricket in 2022. Pienaar is under USA cricket as per Cricinfo though he hasn't played internationally. He is now making a name for himself in the Canada Super 60.