US releases full 128-question civics test for 2025 citizenship applicants
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has officially released the 2025 civics test for green card holders and foreign nationals seeking US citizenship. The updated test covers American history, government, and civics, marking a major update to the naturalisation process.
Applicants filing Form N-400 on or after October 20, 2025, will face a more rigorous civics exam. The test draws from a pool of 128 questions, requiring applicants to correctly answer 12 out of 20 questions during the interview — up from six out of ten previously.
The English reading, writing, and speaking portions remain unchanged. Applicants have two attempts to pass the civics test; failure on the second attempt may result in denial of citizenship.
Civics test: 20 questions from a 128-question bank; 12 correct answers required to pass
English tests: Reading, writing, and speaking remain unchanged
Background checks: Broader; may include workplace or community contributions
Neighbourhood investigations: Possible letters or interviews with local contacts
Form N-400: Applies to applicants filing on or after October 20, 2025
Interview stops: Once an applicant gets 12 correct or 9 wrong
Study materials: Available on the USCIS website
USCIS officers will continue to evaluate applicants’ “good moral character,” now emphasizing positive contributions to society, not just the absence of criminal records.
In some cases, USCIS may conduct neighbourhood investigations, a discretionary practice largely unused since the 1990s. These may include letters from employers, coworkers, or community members, or interviews with people familiar with the applicant.
USCIS has stressed that American citizenship is “the most sacred” and should be reserved for those who fully embrace the country’s values.
Matthew Tragesser, USCIS spokesperson, said: "By ensuring only applicants who meet all eligibility requirements are able to naturalize, the American people can be assured new citizens are fully assimilated and will contribute to America’s greatness. These changes are the first of many."
Applicants 65 years and older with at least 20 years as lawful permanent residents will take a shorter civics test. This version includes 10 questions from a set of 20, requiring six correct answers to pass, and may be completed in their own language.
USCIS has made the entire 128-question bank publicly available, along with official study materials, allowing applicants to prepare in advance. Topics include the US Constitution, branches of government, Bill of Rights, and fundamental rights of residents and citizens.
Applicants are advised to review the full list carefully to ensure they are well-prepared for the updated test.
1. American government
Form of government, three branches, and powers of Congress and the President
Rule of law, checks and balances
2. Colonial history and independence
Founding documents: Declaration of Independence and Constitution
Key events: American Revolution, Civil War
Influential leaders: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton
3. Recent US history
20th- and 21st-century wars: WWI, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam, Gulf War
Civil rights movement and leaders like Martin Luther King Jr.
Modern events including September 11 attacks
4. Symbols, holidays, and civics
Flag, national anthem, and motto (“E Pluribus Unum”)
Major holidays: Independence Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day
Civic duties: Voting, paying taxes, jury duty, and community involvement
What is the supreme law of the land? → The Constitution
Name the three branches of government → Legislative, Executive, Judicial
Who wrote the Declaration of Independence? → Thomas Jefferson
Why does the flag have 13 stripes? → Represents the 13 original colonies
Name one American Indian tribe → Navajo / Cherokee / Apache
Use official USCIS study materials and practice tests
Focus on key topics: history, government, rights, and civic duties
Practice speaking, reading, and writing in English
Review current officeholders: President, Vice President, and Congress members
Take sample quizzes to test your knowledge before the interview
Applicants have two attempts to pass the civics test; failure on the second attempt may lead to denial.
USCIS officers will evaluate “good moral character,” including positive contributions to society.
Neighbourhood investigations may be conducted in some cases, gathering input from employers, coworkers, or community members.
Bottom line: Preparing with the official 128-question civics list is now essential. Understanding US history, government, and civic responsibilities will be key to becoming a US citizen.
Full 128-question list available at USCIS Citizenship Test Updates
What is the form of government of the United States?
Republic / Constitution-based federal republic / Representative democracy
What is the supreme law of the land?
The Constitution
Name one thing the US Constitution does.
Forms the government / Defines powers / Protects citizens’ rights
The Constitution begins with “We the People.” What does it mean?
Self-government / Consent of the governed / Social contract
How are changes made to the Constitution?
Amendments
What does the Bill of Rights protect?
Basic rights of Americans
How many amendments are there?
27
What is the rule of law?
Everyone must follow the law / No one is above the law
Why are there three branches of government?
Separation of powers / Checks and balances
Name the three branches of government.
Legislative, Executive, Judicial
(Questions 11–20 cover Congress, the President, voting rights, and individual freedoms.)
(Questions 21–40 cover Congress, the President, and the Electoral College.)
(Questions 41–70 cover government powers, civic duties, and participation.)
(Questions 71–90 cover colonial period and independence.)
(Questions 91–128 cover 1800s, 1900s, modern history, symbols, and holidays.)
