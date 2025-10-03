GOLD/FOREX
US citizenship 2025 update: New civics test and tighter rules for green card holders explained

US releases full 128-question civics test for 2025 citizenship applicants

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
4 MIN READ
Trump administration ramps up green card to citizenship process with stricter tests
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has officially released the 2025 civics test for green card holders and foreign nationals seeking US citizenship. The updated test covers American history, government, and civics, marking a major update to the naturalisation process.

Expanded civics test for 2025

Applicants filing Form N-400 on or after October 20, 2025, will face a more rigorous civics exam. The test draws from a pool of 128 questions, requiring applicants to correctly answer 12 out of 20 questions during the interview — up from six out of ten previously.

The English reading, writing, and speaking portions remain unchanged. Applicants have two attempts to pass the civics test; failure on the second attempt may result in denial of citizenship.

Key changes from October 20, 2025

  • Civics test: 20 questions from a 128-question bank; 12 correct answers required to pass

  • English tests: Reading, writing, and speaking remain unchanged

  • Background checks: Broader; may include workplace or community contributions

  • Neighbourhood investigations: Possible letters or interviews with local contacts

  • Form N-400: Applies to applicants filing on or after October 20, 2025

  • Interview stops: Once an applicant gets 12 correct or 9 wrong

  • Study materials: Available on the USCIS website

Focus on moral character and community contribution

USCIS officers will continue to evaluate applicants’ “good moral character,” now emphasizing positive contributions to society, not just the absence of criminal records.

In some cases, USCIS may conduct neighbourhood investigations, a discretionary practice largely unused since the 1990s. These may include letters from employers, coworkers, or community members, or interviews with people familiar with the applicant.

Citizenship and American values

USCIS has stressed that American citizenship is “the most sacred” and should be reserved for those who fully embrace the country’s values.

Matthew Tragesser, USCIS spokesperson, said: "By ensuring only applicants who meet all eligibility requirements are able to naturalize, the American people can be assured new citizens are fully assimilated and will contribute to America’s greatness. These changes are the first of many."

Special rules for older applicants

Applicants 65 years and older with at least 20 years as lawful permanent residents will take a shorter civics test. This version includes 10 questions from a set of 20, requiring six correct answers to pass, and may be completed in their own language.

Full question bank now available

USCIS has made the entire 128-question bank publicly available, along with official study materials, allowing applicants to prepare in advance. Topics include the US Constitution, branches of government, Bill of Rights, and fundamental rights of residents and citizens.

Applicants are advised to review the full list carefully to ensure they are well-prepared for the updated test.

What’s on the test

1. American government

  • Form of government, three branches, and powers of Congress and the President

  • Rule of law, checks and balances

2. Colonial history and independence

  • Founding documents: Declaration of Independence and Constitution

  • Key events: American Revolution, Civil War

  • Influential leaders: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton

3. Recent US history

  • 20th- and 21st-century wars: WWI, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam, Gulf War

  • Civil rights movement and leaders like Martin Luther King Jr.

  • Modern events including September 11 attacks

4. Symbols, holidays, and civics

  • Flag, national anthem, and motto (“E Pluribus Unum”)

  • Major holidays: Independence Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day

  • Civic duties: Voting, paying taxes, jury duty, and community involvement

Sample questions

  • What is the supreme law of the land? → The Constitution

  • Name the three branches of government → Legislative, Executive, Judicial

  • Who wrote the Declaration of Independence? → Thomas Jefferson

  • Why does the flag have 13 stripes? → Represents the 13 original colonies

  • Name one American Indian tribe → Navajo / Cherokee / Apache

Tips to prepare

  1. Use official USCIS study materials and practice tests

  2. Focus on key topics: history, government, rights, and civic duties

  3. Practice speaking, reading, and writing in English

  4. Review current officeholders: President, Vice President, and Congress members

  5. Take sample quizzes to test your knowledge before the interview

Important changes

  • Applicants have two attempts to pass the civics test; failure on the second attempt may lead to denial.

  • USCIS officers will evaluate “good moral character,” including positive contributions to society.

  • Neighbourhood investigations may be conducted in some cases, gathering input from employers, coworkers, or community members.

Bottom line: Preparing with the official 128-question civics list is now essential. Understanding US history, government, and civic responsibilities will be key to becoming a US citizen.

Full 128-question list available at USCIS Citizenship Test Updates

Sample questions from the 2025 civics test

  1. What is the form of government of the United States?

    • Republic / Constitution-based federal republic / Representative democracy

  2. What is the supreme law of the land?

    • The Constitution

  3. Name one thing the US Constitution does.

    • Forms the government / Defines powers / Protects citizens’ rights

  4. The Constitution begins with “We the People.” What does it mean?

    • Self-government / Consent of the governed / Social contract

  5. How are changes made to the Constitution?

    • Amendments

  6. What does the Bill of Rights protect?

    • Basic rights of Americans

  7. How many amendments are there?

    • 27

  8. What is the rule of law?

    • Everyone must follow the law / No one is above the law

  9. Why are there three branches of government?

    • Separation of powers / Checks and balances

  10. Name the three branches of government.

    • Legislative, Executive, Judicial

  • (Questions 11–20 cover Congress, the President, voting rights, and individual freedoms.)

  • (Questions 21–40 cover Congress, the President, and the Electoral College.)

  • (Questions 41–70 cover government powers, civic duties, and participation.)

  • (Questions 71–90 cover colonial period and independence.)

  • (Questions 91–128 cover 1800s, 1900s, modern history, symbols, and holidays.)

