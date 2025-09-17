US introduces stricter tests, character checks for new citizenships

Study materials have been updated. Applicants must use the most current official resources, as some answers change due to elections, appointments, or new laws.

Dubai: The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has rolled out a new 2025 civics test, updating how applicants demonstrate knowledge of American history and government. The changes are part of broader reforms aimed at restoring integrity to the naturalization process.

For UAE residents thinking of U.S. citizenship (for family, career, or long-term residency), these changes mean you’ll need to:

Some behaviours, even if not illegal, may count against an applicant under the new “totality of circumstances” test. Crimes involving “moral turpitude,” false claims of U.S. citizenship, or voting unlawfully are still disqualifiers.

USCIS has also introduced stricter guidelines for assessing good moral character (GMC). Applicants must now show not only that they haven’t committed disqualifying acts but also positive attributes like community service, family responsibility, education, tax compliance.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.