US introduces stricter tests, character checks for new citizenships

US citizenship test strengthened; applicants must now show more than clean records.
Dubai: The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has rolled out a new 2025 civics test, updating how applicants demonstrate knowledge of American history and government. The changes are part of broader reforms aimed at restoring integrity to the naturalization process.
The test comes from a Federal Register notice, aligning requirements with statutory intent to ensure applicants read, write, speak English, and understand civics.
Study materials have been updated. Applicants must use the most current official resources, as some answers change due to elections, appointments, or new laws.
USCIS has also introduced stricter guidelines for assessing good moral character (GMC). Applicants must now show not only that they haven’t committed disqualifying acts but also positive attributes like community service, family responsibility, education, tax compliance.
Some behaviours, even if not illegal, may count against an applicant under the new “totality of circumstances” test. Crimes involving “moral turpitude,” false claims of U.S. citizenship, or voting unlawfully are still disqualifiers.
For UAE residents thinking of U.S. citizenship (for family, career, or long-term residency), these changes mean you’ll need to:
Prepare for a more current and strict civics test.
Demonstrate good conduct and positive contributions, not just absence of wrongdoing.
Ensure you keep documents and records that show financial responsibility, community involvement, and lawful behavior.
These rules are already in effect; naturalization applicants must meet them now.
