New US $250 visa fee for tourists, students, work visa applicants from October 1
Dubai: Starting October 1, 2025, all non-immigrant visa applicants to the United States—including tourists, students, and temporary workers—will be required to pay a new mandatory surcharge called the Visa Integrity Fee.
The move, part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” signed by President Donald Trump on July 4, 2025, adds to existing visa application costs and aims to strengthen border security and reduce overstays.
The fee starts at $250 and may be increased at the discretion of the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. From 2026, it will be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index to account for inflation.
To clarify the implications for GCC citizens and residents, Gulf News spoke with a spokesperson from the U.S. Embassy.
Q: What changes are being made to U.S. visa fees, and why?
A: Non-immigrant visa fees were set at $185 in June 2023, reflecting the actual cost of consular services and security processes. The new Visa Integrity Fee is intended to support immigration enforcement, deter overstays, and fund border security. Some categories of applicants may be exempt based on their travel purpose or bilateral agreements.
Q: Will GCC citizens, including UAE nationals, be affected?
A: Yes. Non-immigrant visa applicants from GCC countries will generally pay the new fee. In some cases, applicants may also be subject to reciprocity fees, which are charged when foreign governments levy similar fees on U.S. citizens. Applicants can check country-specific fees on the U.S. State Department’s Fees and Reciprocity Tables.
Q: Who does the Visa Integrity Fee apply to, and what is its purpose?
A: The Visa Integrity Fee applies to all non-immigrant visas—tourist, student, work, and other temporary categories. It is designed to support U.S. border security, enhance enforcement, and deter visa overstays. The Department of Homeland Security oversees its implementation, and updates will be posted on the official visa portal: travel.state.gov.
Q: Are there any changes to processing times or validity periods for tourist and medical visas?
A: No fixed changes have been made. All applications continue to undergo rigorous review to ensure national security and eligibility compliance. Processing times vary based on the workload and resources at each U.S. embassy or consulate.
Q: What advice is there for travelers planning to visit the U.S.?
A: Applicants should monitor visa appointment availability, which differs by location. Up-to-date information is available on the Global Visa Wait Times website. For entry procedures and guidance, travelers should refer to www.cbp.gov/travel.
Nearly 11 million non-immigrant visas were issued in fiscal year 2024, though citizens of Visa Waiver Program countries—such as Australia and many European nations—can enter the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa and are exempt from this fee.
With the new Visa Integrity Fee, GCC travelers should budget for an additional $250 or more when planning U.S. visits, while staying informed about potential refunds for travelers who fully comply with visa terms.
