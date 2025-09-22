GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

US introduces new Visa Integrity Fee: What GCC travellers need to know

New US $250 visa fee for tourists, students, work visa applicants from October 1

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
US introduces new Visa Integrity Fee: What GCC travellers need to know
Shutterstock

Dubai: Starting October 1, 2025, all non-immigrant visa applicants to the United States—including tourists, students, and temporary workers—will be required to pay a new mandatory surcharge called the Visa Integrity Fee.

The move, part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” signed by President Donald Trump on July 4, 2025, adds to existing visa application costs and aims to strengthen border security and reduce overstays.

The fee starts at $250 and may be increased at the discretion of the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. From 2026, it will be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index to account for inflation.

To clarify the implications for GCC citizens and residents, Gulf News spoke with a spokesperson from the U.S. Embassy.

Q: What changes are being made to U.S. visa fees, and why?

A: Non-immigrant visa fees were set at $185 in June 2023, reflecting the actual cost of consular services and security processes. The new Visa Integrity Fee is intended to support immigration enforcement, deter overstays, and fund border security. Some categories of applicants may be exempt based on their travel purpose or bilateral agreements.

Q: Will GCC citizens, including UAE nationals, be affected?

A: Yes. Non-immigrant visa applicants from GCC countries will generally pay the new fee. In some cases, applicants may also be subject to reciprocity fees, which are charged when foreign governments levy similar fees on U.S. citizens. Applicants can check country-specific fees on the U.S. State Department’s Fees and Reciprocity Tables.

Q: Who does the Visa Integrity Fee apply to, and what is its purpose?

A: The Visa Integrity Fee applies to all non-immigrant visas—tourist, student, work, and other temporary categories. It is designed to support U.S. border security, enhance enforcement, and deter visa overstays. The Department of Homeland Security oversees its implementation, and updates will be posted on the official visa portal: travel.state.gov.

Q: Are there any changes to processing times or validity periods for tourist and medical visas?

A: No fixed changes have been made. All applications continue to undergo rigorous review to ensure national security and eligibility compliance. Processing times vary based on the workload and resources at each U.S. embassy or consulate.

Q: What advice is there for travelers planning to visit the U.S.?

A: Applicants should monitor visa appointment availability, which differs by location. Up-to-date information is available on the Global Visa Wait Times website. For entry procedures and guidance, travelers should refer to www.cbp.gov/travel.

Nearly 11 million non-immigrant visas were issued in fiscal year 2024, though citizens of Visa Waiver Program countries—such as Australia and many European nations—can enter the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa and are exempt from this fee.

With the new Visa Integrity Fee, GCC travelers should budget for an additional $250 or more when planning U.S. visits, while staying informed about potential refunds for travelers who fully comply with visa terms.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
Donald TrumpAmericaVisa

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

H-1B chaos? China’s new K visa could be your next move — who can apply?

How to apply for China’s K visa as H-1B chaos deepens

3m read
Indian woman's bold move: Leaving L1 visa for a better life in India

She gave up her L1 visa and calls it her best decision

2m read
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

India reacts to H-1B shock: Helpline open for nationals

2m read
President Donald Trump speaks during the American Cornerstone Institute's Founder's Dinner at George Washington's Mount Vernon estate in Mount Vernon, Virginia, on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

US clarifies on $100k H-1B fee: Who pays, who doesn’t

2m read