New checklist for UAE expats applying for US citizenship in 2025

Key steps, documents, tips for UAE residents preparing to file for US citizenship in 2025
Dubai: For UAE-based expats planning to apply for U.S. citizenship, the 2025 changes to the naturalization process bring several important updates.
From a revamped civics test to stricter evaluations of good moral character, staying informed and well-prepared is essential. The following six-point checklist breaks down the key steps and documents you’ll need:
Download official study materials from USCIS.
Note: Some answers (e.g., current U.S. president, senators, governors) change regularly. Keep updated.
Practice speaking, reading, and writing English, as proficiency is still required.
USCIS now looks for positive contributions in addition to a clean record. Gather proof of:
Financial responsibility: Tax filings, no unpaid debts, good credit reports.
Community involvement: Volunteering, charity work, civic engagement (can include UAE-based activities if relevant).
Family responsibility: Proof of supporting dependents (e.g., school fee receipts, housing).
Employment or education: Work contracts, diplomas, or certifications.
Be aware of actions that may block your application:
False claims to U.S. citizenship.
Illegal voting or voter registration.
Crimes involving moral turpitude or fraud.
Extended stays outside the U.S. that break residency requirements.
You must show continuous U.S. residence (usually 5 years as a green card holder, or 3 years if married to a U.S. citizen).
Avoid long absences abroad (>180 days) without a reentry permit, as they may reset residency.
If you’re living in the UAE and preparing to apply:
Keep copies of all U.S. entry/exit stamps and Emirates ID residency records to prove international travel.
Check if absences in the UAE might affect your continuous residence requirement.
Consider legal or immigration advice before filing if you’ve had long UAE stays.
USCIS announced more reforms are coming in 2025. Monitor:
Disability exceptions to English/civics rules.
Stricter neighborhood investigations.
Expanded definitions of “good moral character.”
Tip for UAE residents? Start documenting your positive contributions now, even while abroad. Evidence of volunteerism, professional growth, and family responsibility in the UAE can strengthen your application once you file in the U.S.
