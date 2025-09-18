GOLD/FOREX
New checklist for UAE expats applying for US citizenship in 2025

Key steps, documents, tips for UAE residents preparing to file for US citizenship in 2025

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
File photo: Time Square in New York during daytime.
Shutterstock

Dubai: For UAE-based expats planning to apply for U.S. citizenship, the 2025 changes to the naturalization process bring several important updates.

From a revamped civics test to stricter evaluations of good moral character, staying informed and well-prepared is essential. The following six-point checklist breaks down the key steps and documents you’ll need:

1. Prepare for the 2025 Civics Test

  • Download official study materials from USCIS.

  • Note: Some answers (e.g., current U.S. president, senators, governors) change regularly. Keep updated.

  • Practice speaking, reading, and writing English, as proficiency is still required.

2. Document Good Moral Character (GMC)

USCIS now looks for positive contributions in addition to a clean record. Gather proof of:

  • Financial responsibility: Tax filings, no unpaid debts, good credit reports.

  • Community involvement: Volunteering, charity work, civic engagement (can include UAE-based activities if relevant).

  • Family responsibility: Proof of supporting dependents (e.g., school fee receipts, housing).

  • Employment or education: Work contracts, diplomas, or certifications.

3. Avoid Disqualifiers

Be aware of actions that may block your application:

  • False claims to U.S. citizenship.

  • Illegal voting or voter registration.

  • Crimes involving moral turpitude or fraud.

  • Extended stays outside the U.S. that break residency requirements.

4. Review Residency, Travel Rules

  • You must show continuous U.S. residence (usually 5 years as a green card holder, or 3 years if married to a U.S. citizen).

  • Avoid long absences abroad (>180 days) without a reentry permit, as they may reset residency.

5. Plan from the UAE

If you’re living in the UAE and preparing to apply:

  • Keep copies of all U.S. entry/exit stamps and Emirates ID residency records to prove international travel.

  • Check if absences in the UAE might affect your continuous residence requirement.

  • Consider legal or immigration advice before filing if you’ve had long UAE stays.

6. Track Upcoming Policy Changes

USCIS announced more reforms are coming in 2025. Monitor:

  • Disability exceptions to English/civics rules.

  • Stricter neighborhood investigations.

  • Expanded definitions of “good moral character.”

Tip for UAE residents? Start documenting your positive contributions now, even while abroad. Evidence of volunteerism, professional growth, and family responsibility in the UAE can strengthen your application once you file in the U.S.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
