Could the Iran conflict become Trump’s forever war?

But a New York Times analysis raises a question that is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore: Could the renewed conflict with Iran become the very kind of prolonged military engagement he vowed to avoid?

The concern is not that the United States is preparing for another Iraq or Afghanistan, with thousands of troops on the ground. Instead, analysts say the greatest risk lies in an open-ended struggle over the Strait of Hormuz, where Washington is determined to keep one of the world’s most important shipping lanes open while Tehran insists it remains an “unbreakable red line.”

The United States has repeatedly pledged to ensure freedom of navigation through the waterway. Iran, however, views control over Hormuz as one of its strongest strategic assets and has shown little willingness to surrender that leverage.

The Iranian military this week described the strait as an “unbreakable red line”, warning it would destroy “all infrastructure throughout the region” if President Trump followed through on threats to attack Iranian infrastructure.

Iran presents a different challenge. Washington has shown little appetite for deploying ground troops, relying instead on air strikes, naval power and economic pressure. But analysts say those tools alone may not be enough to compel Tehran to change course.

According to The New York Times, this asymmetry could force Washington to maintain an elevated naval and military presence in the Gulf simply to reassure allies and protect international shipping.

Without a broader agreement covering Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions and maritime security, analysts say there is little to prevent the conflict from settling into a cycle of periodic military action followed by failed diplomatic efforts.

As long as the United States views keeping the Strait of Hormuz open as a vital national interest, and Iran sees control over the waterway as its strongest bargaining chip, every military exchange risks reinforcing a cycle that becomes harder to break.

It may be avoiding a conflict that evolves into a years-long contest over one of the world’s most strategically important waterways — precisely the kind of open-ended engagement he once promised Americans he would never begin.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.