Ajman: Ajman has recorded a 23 per cent decline in the number of serious road accidents during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, according to statistics released by Ajman Police.
Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, stated that serious accidents in the emirate of Ajman decreased by 23 per cent during the first quarter of 2021, while collisions decreased by 17 per cent. This contributed towards achieving the strategic safety goal set by the Ministry of Interior by way of strengthening road security.
Lt Col Al Falasi explained that serious traffic accidents decreased from 35 accidents during the first quarter of 2020 to 27 accidents during the first quarter of this year, while the number of run-over accidents decreased from 18 to 15 during the same period.
The official attributed this decline to the keenness of the police to intensify traffic patrols and the application of many traffic-safety initiatives. Continuous communication with the municipality and the Planning Department to enhance road safety also contributed to this success. In addition, the role played by the police in increasing the number of traffic patrols and tightening control on the roads to ensure compliance with safety measures also helped.
Lt Col Al Falasi pointed out that 2,043 vehicles were seized during the first three months of this year, compared to 1,653 vehicles seized during the same period last year. He attributed the 24 per cent jump to sustained traffic campaigns, spotting of violations regarding non-renewal of vehicle licences and speedy identification of violators.