Inaugurated by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the new facility is a replacement for the old fish market that has always been a major draw in the port area. It has been developed by the DMT, in collaboration with master developer Modon Properties.

Multiple services

The facility includes 104 fresh fish stalls, eight dry fish stalls, 44 fish cleaning stations, four fruit and vegetables stalls and three kiosks for sellers. There is also a supermarket and eight of the restaurants that have always been popular in Mina Zayed for grilling and serving fish freshly purchased at the market.

New-age facility

In contrast to the utilitarian facility that housed the fish market in the past, the new market has been built to the latest construction and design standards in order to offer a pleasurable shopping experience to customers. In a statement, the DMT said the design pays homage to Abu Dhabi’s rich history of fishing and the old market’s 40-year legacy.

The new structure is part of a massive port redevelopment project in Mina Zayed that was kickstarted by DMT a few years ago. The overhaul will replace ad hoc structures that have been built in the area since 1972 to house a variety of commercial establishments, including stores occupied by fish sellers, carpet sellers, furniture and homewares traders, date sellers, meat traders and plant sellers.

Preserving legacy

“The new venue reflects the legacy of Abu Dhabi’s fish trading and fishing industry, which is well-known in the region. DMT considers the preservation of cultural elements to be an integral part of the emirate’s urban development strategy to achieve sustainable development. The newly-opened fish market will undoubtedly be a significant attraction for residents and visitors of the emirate due to its design, apart from contributing to the growth of businesses related to the fish market,” said Dr Salem Al Kaabi, DMT’s director-general of Operations.

“Construction at the Mina Zayed redevelopment project is proceeding in full swing and the project is expected to be completed within the specified timeframe. A key part of Modon’s real estate strategy is to integrate advanced architectural techniques in all of its projects and align with Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development goals. We will continue to deliver modern experiences tailored to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi and help bolster its reputation as the best place to live, work and visit,” said Ahmed Al Sheikh Al Zaabi, director of delivery at Modon.

First major structure

Although it began earlier, the redevelopment project hit a major milestone in November 2020 when the incomplete Meena Plaza towers in the area were demolished. Since then, construction work has continued at full pace in the district, with the new fish market being the first major structure to be completed.