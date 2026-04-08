Weather alert: UAE to see scattered rain from tomorrow to Monday

Rain likely to fall at intervals from tomorrow morning, affecting various parts of the UAE
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast scattered rainfall across the UAE from early tomorrow until Monday, as unsettled weather is expected in several areas.
In its latest update, the NCM said rain is likely to fall at intervals from tomorrow morning, affecting various parts of the country. Most of the rainfall is expected to be light to moderate, although it could turn heavy at times in some areas.
The centre added that the weather pattern reflects a shift towards more unstable conditions, with cloud build-up increasing over the coming days.
Residents are advised to remain cautious, particularly in areas prone to heavier rainfall, as conditions may change rapidly across the country.