NCM warns of reduced visibility and cloudy skies across parts of UAE
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy weather across the UAE tomorrow, with conditions expected to turn cloudier by night and a chance of rainfall in some western areas by Thursday morning.
In its daily update, the NCM said winds will freshen during the daytime, blowing at moderate speeds and causing dust and sand to reduce visibility in exposed areas.
The NCM added that the change in weather conditions may lead to unsettled conditions in parts of the country later in the week, particularly in western regions where light rainfall is possible.
Authorities have advised residents to take caution during dusty conditions, especially on the roads, as reduced visibility could affect driving conditions.