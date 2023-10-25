Dubai: Heavy rainfall with hail hit some parts of the UAE on Wednesday afternoon.
The Met Office reported scattered showers of different intensities across the country, additionally issuing weather and safety alerts for motorists driving in areas affected by the weather.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) light to moderate rainfall was recorded in Al Dhafra region, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Seyouh in Sharjah.
Heavy rain with hail was recorded over Masafi-Dibba road and Hatta and heavy rain with thunder over Manama in Ajman, Al Halah in Fujairah, Isfini in Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah airport and Sheikh Khalifa road toward Fujairah and Al Watan road, Meliha, Al Fayah, and Al Madam in Sharjah.
The NCM issued a yellow and orange alert indicating that cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM): "The country is affected by an extension of surface low pressure from the South, with an extension of upper air low pressure, accompanied with a jetstream from the West associated with a moist and cold air mass in the upper levels, and with existence of mountains Eastward, causing convective clouds formation over scattered areas of the country associated with rainfall."
The Met Office has also issued safety alerts warning motorists and residents to avoid flood prone areas like valleys. "Precaution should be taken during rainfall over some Eastern and Northern areas. And advised to stay away from areas of flash flooding and accumulated rain," the alert read.
In a previous forecast issued for Thursday and Friday, the NCM confirmed that convective rainy clouds were expected to develop in scattered parts of the country, causing rainfall of different intensities and chance of lighting, thunder and some hail at times. This will be caused as a "result of deepening of low pressure in the upper levels causing the amount of clouds increase".