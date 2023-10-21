UAE weather: Hail in Fujairah, heavy rain in Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain

Dubai: Heavy rainfall with hail hit some parts of the UAE on Saturday afternoon. The Met Office reported scattered rainfall in parts of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain.
According to an update shared by the weather bureau, heavy rain and hail fell in Wadi Mayadaq in Fujairah.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert indicating that some eastern parts of the country will see cloudy weather and convective clouds till 8pm tonight.
The Met Office has also issued safety alerts warning motorists and residents to avoid flood prone areas like valleys.
According to NCM, the current weather situation is caused by "an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the East, accompanied by an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system."
The NCM is monitoring weather developments from a tropical storm centered in the south of Arabian Sea, which is causing an indirect effect on the country causing cloudy weather and a chance of rainfall.
The NCM has confirmed that more rainfall is expected this week. Till Tuesday, October 24, partly cloudy skies are expected along with "chance of some convective clouds formation eastward with a probability of rainfall by afternoon", NCM said in a weekly forecast.
The NCM usually monitors convective clouds, which rise upwards and look like cotton balls piled on top of one another. The NCM monitors these clouds as they move over the country and dispatches cloud seeding flights, to maximise rainfall over the country.