Dubai: It's raining in parts of the UAE. The UAE weather bureau issued alerts as rain hit parts of the UAE on Sunday afternoon.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow and orange weather alert indicating cloudy weather in the eastern and nothern emirates.
According to the NCM, heavy rain was reported in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and internal parts of Sharjah.
The UAE weather bureau has also shared videos of heavy to moderate rainfall over eastern parts of the country.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts due to cloudy conditions, rainfall in parts of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Cloud activity increased in the afternoon, with the NCM warning of strong winds accompanying it. Residents have also been advised to avoid visiting wadis or valleys and flood-prone areas. Motorists are advised to drive carefully, drive safely, slow down, and avoid waterlogged areas.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning causing fog and mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
In its daily weather forecast, the NCM had predicted that moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds at the speed of 20 – 35, reaching 40 km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.
The NCM said that the highest temperature recorded over the country today was 39.3°C in Al Zayed (Sharjah).