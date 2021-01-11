Temperature falls to -1.9°C in Raknah, Al Ain in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Instagram/@storm_ae

Temperatures once again fell close below freezing point in Abu Dhabi's Al Ain city on Monday morning. According to the National Center of Meteorolgy, temperatures dipped to -1.9°C in Raknah, earlier today.

Videos of frozen dew drops on plants and cars parked outdoors, were shared by the Instagram account @storm_ae, which posts weather updates from across the UAE.

It is for the third day in row that the temperatures have dipped so low.

An NCM official told Gulf News on Sunday that the UAE is going through a cold snap, because the country is affected by a cold mass coming from the northeast, “associated with northeasterly winds”.

Today, temperatures across the UAE are expected to dip further. According to the National Centre of Meteorology: "Temperatures tend to decrease slightly over western coastal areas today."

Temperature lows in the UAE's internal areas will dip to 5 to 9°C today. Coastal areas like Dubai and Sharjah will see the mercury dip to 9 to 13°C and mountainous areas will see temperature lows of 2 to 7°C.

The maximum temperature across the country yesterday was 26°C. Today, temperature highs in the internal parts of the country will be between 20-24°C, in coastal areas like Dubai and Sharjah, the maximum temperature will be between 19-23°C and in mountainous areas it will be between 11-16°C.

According to the NCM, the skies will be clear to partly cloudy in general, and the weather will get cold by night and during early morning, especially over the internal and mountain areas.

It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal Western areas.

It will also get windy, as light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds at a speed of 15 to 25 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr, are expected to blow across the country. This will also cause blowing dust in some exposed areas.