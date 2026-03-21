Unstable weather in UAE: NCM issues flash flood warnings due to heavy rainfall

Rain and flash flood alerts issued with unstable weather sweeping parts of the UAE
Dubai: Rainfall affected several parts of the UAE on Saturday with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warning of rainfall accumulation and potential flash floods in some areas due to the unstable weather conditions.
The NCM urged the public to exercise caution, avoid valleys and low-lying areas where water may accumulate, and stay away from flood-prone locations, particularly in mountainous regions.
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A rainfall accumulation alert was issued for some coastal and internal areas from 10:30am until 8:30pm, while a separate flash flood warning for mountain areas was in effect from 1:15pm to 8:30pm.
The Ministry of Interior issued a public safety advisory, warning that the unstable weather could bring heavy rain, strong winds, thunder and lightning, and reduced horizontal visibility in some areas.
The Ministry called on motorists to reduce speed, avoid beaches and flood-prone valleys, and follow official safety instructions.
It stressed the importance of precautionary measures during periods of heavy rain as part of ongoing efforts to minimise weather-related risks and protect public safety.