Dark clouds over Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai on Thursday. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

It's still raining in parts of the UAE. On Thursday evening, light showers were recorded in parts of Sharjah, Al Ain and around Jebel Ali in Dubai.

The NCM issued a fresh alert about rough sees till Thursday 11pm: "Continuity of rough sea in Arabian Gulf and Oman sea due to fresh winds reaching to 45 km/hr at times till 22:00 tonight Thursday 21 / 11 / 2019."

What about the weekend?

But, will UAE continue to see overcast skies and rainy weather over the weekend?

Chances are yes, however, no heavy rainfall is forecast. According to an official from UAE's National Center of Meteorlogy (NCM): "It will be only light rainfall."

As per NCM's weather forecast for the weekend, it will be "Partly cloudy in general and some clouds will appear at times, especially over sea and some eastern and western areas with a probability of some light rain".

A detailed areas map on the NCM website shows that coastal areas of the country, parts of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah will see mostly cloudy weather.

Windy and pleasant weekend

Partly cloudy skies and pleasant weather are expected on Friday and Saturday. It will be breezy with winds at a speed of "20 – 30, reaching 38-40 km/hr, freshening throughout the day".

Winter is (almost) here!

After the heavy rain and thunderstorm over the last two days, temperatures across the country siginificantly dropped.