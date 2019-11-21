Police warn people to stay away from valleys and waterlogged areas

Abu Dhabi Police rescue cars stranded during November 20 floods 2019 Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police twitter

Dubai: Ten Emiratis were rescued in total by police in Abu Dhabi during the unsettled weather, Abu Dhabi Police said on its official twitter handle on Thursday. The locals were rescued from the valley of Saa’ in the emirate of Abu Dhabi where they were found stranded in water.

Police posted a picture of a pickup truck being pulled out of the water with the help of a JCB truck with two police officers on hand to assist.

Al Ain’s water rescue team rescued the 10 and now they are in good health and enjoying the rainy weather, the post said.