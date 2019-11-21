Government bodies worked together to ensure Dubai gets back to normal after the rains

Dubai: Government authorities came together in a collobarated effort to clean up Dubai after the rains.

Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) worked together to set up emergency teams across the city to ensure residents's safety following Wednesday's rains.

In a tweet on Thursday, the RTA said: "As part of our efforts to ensure your safety during the rainfall today, our emergency teams, in collaboration with our strategic partners Dubai Municipality and Dubai Police, dealt with waterlogged areas using drainage systems, water pumps and tanks.

On its official Twitter account, Dubai Municipality said the civic body, in record time, was able to handle over 75 per cent of rainwater collections. The tweet read: "In a record time, Dubai Municipality has been able to handle over 75% of rainwater collections reports in different areas in Dubai. More than 700 workers and 300 technicians and observers worked throughout the day to address these reports."

Meanwhile, the RTA said: "Due to the expected adverse weather conditions at sea, it may be likely that some of our ferry services may be subjected to temporary disruption. Customers are kindly asked to contact RTA Customer Service Centre on 800 9090 for further information."

Dubai Municipality urged residents to take advantage of the rainy weather and leave early for work to avoid traffic jams.