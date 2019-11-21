The rooftop of two shops in an Ajman used cars market collapsed on vehicles due to strong winds on Wednesday, November 20. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Students across the UAE went back to school on Thursday as parts of the country carried out a major clean-up operation after heavy rains.

A massive downpour affected the northern emirates and Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning, causing a number of public and private schools to close for the day.

The heavy winds also caused damage to shops and vehicles, after strong winds forced the rooftop of two shops to collapse on school buses that were parked nearby.

However, roads seemed back to normal the next morning as scores of school buses and commuters resumed their daily grind, ultimately causing major traffic jams from Sharjah to Dubai, especially on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, industrial areas and Al Ittihad Road.

Due to a number of traffic accidents reported on Thursday morning, which caused traffic delays on Ras Al Khor Road near Dubai Design District, in addition to Al Khail Road and Shaikh Zayed Road near the Safa Park exit.

Motorists were stuck in traffic in Dubai, Abu Dhabi bound, due to accidents that affected a number of popular routes on Thursday. Image Credit: Google Maps

Motorists near the areas of Al Barsha, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Silicon Oasis were also stuck in snail-paced traffic.

In response to the backlog of traffic, Dubai Police issued a warning to motorists, cautioning them to adhere to the legal speed limit at all times and to refrain from speeding.