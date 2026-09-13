Liwa could reach 47°C on Sunday, while Al Ain is forecast to record a high of 45°C
Dubai: Temperatures are expected to dip slightly across the UAE on Sunday, with partly cloudy conditions, clouds developing over eastern areas and a chance of fog or mist overnight, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
The NCM said Sunday would be fair to partly cloudy, while humidity would increase during the night and into Monday morning across some coastal and inland areas, creating conditions for fog or mist.
Winds will be light to moderate from the southeast to northeast, blowing at 10 to 25 km/h and strengthening at times to reach up to 40 km/h.
Despite the slight decline in temperatures, conditions will remain hot across much of the country. Liwa is forecast to reach 47°C, followed by Al Ain at 45°C. Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman are expected to reach 43°C, while Dubai will record a high of 42°C. Fujairah is forecast to be considerably cooler at 35°C.
Humidity could reach 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 85 per cent in Dubai, Fujairah, Liwa and several western and island areas.
Conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to remain slight.
Little change is expected on Monday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and clouds continuing to appear over eastern parts of the country. Humidity will again increase overnight and into Tuesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing another chance of fog or mist. Winds could reach 35 km/h at times.
A change in cloud activity is expected on Tuesday, when clouds are forecast to develop across eastern and southern areas and could become convective. Humid conditions will continue overnight, with fog or mist possible over some coastal and inland areas on Wednesday morning. Southeasterly winds are expected to turn northwesterly, reaching up to 35 km/h.
By Wednesday, conditions are forecast to remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon. Winds will shift from southwesterly to northwesterly and could reach 30 km/h.
The sea is expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman throughout the period.