Dubai: Temperatures in the UAE almost rose to 51°C on Wednesday afternoon in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafrah area.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), temperature readings recorded 50.9°C in Al Dhafrah’s Bada Dafas locality at 3pm, the highest recorded temperature in the UAE for the day.
As for the rest of the evening, conditions are expected to remain hot and maximum relative humidity could go up to 75 per cent.
Similar weather conditions are expected for the rest of the week, with a slight decrease in temperatures on Friday.
The average temperature for July ranges from 34.8 °C to 37.2°C, according to statistics provided by the NCM, as reported in Gulf News in 2019.
The average maximum temperature is between 40.7 °C and 43.8 °C, while the average minimum temperature is between 29.1 °C and 31.6°C. The highest temperature ever recorded in the UAE was 51.8 °C in 2017 in Abu Dhabi’s Mezaira area.