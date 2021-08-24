UAE residents can expect sunny and hazy weather across the Emirates today.
After heavy rainfall in Al Ain yesterday, there is chance of more rainfall today in eastern and southern parts of the UAE. Motorists are advised to drive carefully in these areas.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime.
We can expect low clouds to appear over the East coast by morning. There is a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation Eastward and Southwards by afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 27 and 31 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 47 °C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14.30 UAE local time.
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, especially Westward.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.