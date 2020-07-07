It will be mostly sunny across the UAE today, along with "partly cloudy" weather in some areas of the country at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology's daily forecast.
According to NCM, "Some low clouds will appear over eastern coast early morning with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon."
"Light to Moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 20-30, reaching 40km/hr."
It will be a hot day with temperature highs in internal areas expected to reach 44 – 49°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-44°C, and 35-39°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting 75-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent. According to the NCM, it will be: " Humid over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation early morning especially northward."
The NCM also said that the sea will be relatively calm along the UAE's coastline.