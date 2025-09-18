UAE weather: Slight dip in temperatures with fog and mist expected in coastal areas

Rain clouds are expected in some parts of the country along with dusty skies
Dubai: Early morning temperatures across the UAE have seen a slight dip, particularly in the eastern regions, where minimum temperatures are expected to fall to around 28°C. Throughout the day, the weather will generally be fair to partly cloudy, with cloud formation mainly in the eastern areas by afternoon.
Humidity levels are anticipated to rise, especially over certain coastal and inland areas, potentially leading to the development of fog or mist in those regions.
Wind conditions will be light to moderate, with the possibility of strengthening at times during the daytime. Meanwhile, the sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will remain slight, making it favorable for marine activities.
Temperature ranges for various areas indicate that coastal and island locations will experience highs between 37°C and 41°C, internal regions may see temperatures soar to 44°C with lows around 39°C, and mountain areas will enjoy milder temperatures from 33°C down to 28°C. Overall, the week is expected to remain warm, with occasional fluctuations in humidity and cloud cover.
