Autumn officially begins in the UAE on September 22

The best viewing times are after midnight, away from light pollution. He added that autumn evenings also feature the appearance of bright eastern constellations and stars, including the Summer Triangle (Vega in Lyra, Altair in Aquila, and Deneb in Cygnus), Orion (known to Arabs as “Al-Jawza”), Cassiopeia (“Al-Naqah”), Andromeda, and Pegasus (the “Autumn Square,” which Arabs once called “Al-Dalw”).