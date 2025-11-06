GOLD/FOREX
Ras Al Khaimah launches first night market

Retail and community experience introduced by Saud Bin Saqr Foundation and Expo Center

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Ras Al Khaimah is set to unveil a vibrant new retail and leisure destination this month, as the Saud Bin Saqr Foundation for Youth Project Development, in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center (Expo), launches the first-ever Ras Al Khaimah Night Market on Friday, November 14.

The market will open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4.30 pm to 10.30 pm, transforming the outdoor plaza of the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center into a bustling hub of shopping, culture, and entertainment.

Designed as a new commercial and social concept for the emirate, the Ras Al Khaimah Night Market will feature around 100 rotating retail booths offering an array of products — from men’s and women’s fashion accessories, oud and perfumes, and handcrafted gifts, to local foods, beverages, and artisanal items. The market will also spotlight traditional crafts, Emirati clothing, artworks, photography, design pieces, and electronics, reflecting both heritage and innovation.

Beyond retail, the event will offer family-friendly entertainment, cultural performances, and community activities, creating a lively weekend experience that celebrates local creativity and entrepreneurship.

Open to productive families, students with craft skills, people of determination, and members of the Saud Bin Saqr Foundation for SMEs, the market provides a unique platform for small businesses and entrepreneurs to promote their products, expand their networks, and gain public exposure. Licensed traders are also welcome to participate by registering through the official online form.

Organisers say the Ras Al Khaimah Night Market aims to boost confidence in local products while fostering stronger social connections and community engagement. The initiative is expected to draw thousands of visitors from within the emirate and beyond, offering an experience that blends commerce, culture, and entertainment in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
