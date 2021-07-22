Dubai: Residents of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah are expected to continue experiencing rain today and hazy conditions are predicted across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to hazy at times over some areas, especially eastwards and southwards – in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. There is a chance of rainy convective clouds forming in these areas as well.
Temperatures are expected to gradually increase, being in the low to high 40s on average and maximum temperatures going up to 46 °C. Dubai is currently at 34 °C with sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be slightly rough at times so be careful if you are planning to go to the beach.
Similar weather conditions are expected over the rest of the weekend.