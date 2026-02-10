UAE weather: Low horizontal visibility expected tomorrow morning 

The alert is in effect from 12.30am until 10am Wednesday
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology has warned the public against reduced and, at times, near-zero visibility across parts of the UAE due to fog formation from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The alert is in effect from 12.30am until 10am Wednesday, February 11, 2026, with motorists urged to exercise caution, particularly on internal and coastal roads where fog is most likely to develop.
According to the NCM, humid conditions overnight will increase the likelihood of fog and light mist forming in several areas, leading to a sharp decline in horizontal visibility and occasional complete obscuration in some locations.
The warning comes as the country is expected to experience fair to partly cloudy conditions, with low clouds forming over eastern regions and temperatures rising gradually throughout the day. Humidity levels are forecast to peak at up to 90 per cent in coastal and island areas, further contributing to fog formation during the early morning hours.