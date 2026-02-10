GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather: Low horizontal visibility expected tomorrow morning 

The alert is in effect from 12.30am until 10am Wednesday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE weather: Low horizontal visibility expected tomorrow morning 
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology has warned the public against reduced and, at times, near-zero visibility across parts of the UAE due to fog formation from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The alert is in effect from 12.30am until 10am Wednesday, February 11, 2026, with motorists urged to exercise caution, particularly on internal and coastal roads where fog is most likely to develop.

According to the NCM, humid conditions overnight will increase the likelihood of fog and light mist forming in several areas, leading to a sharp decline in horizontal visibility and occasional complete obscuration in some locations.

The warning comes as the country is expected to experience fair to partly cloudy conditions, with low clouds forming over eastern regions and temperatures rising gradually throughout the day. Humidity levels are forecast to peak at up to 90 per cent in coastal and island areas, further contributing to fog formation during the early morning hours.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dense fog blankets Dubai skyline

Dubai police tighten traffic controls as fog hits

2m read
Driving in fog: Safety tips to avoid fines in UAE

Driving in fog: Safety tips to avoid fines in UAE

4m read
Planning on remitting Indian rupee, Pakistan rupee or Philippine peso? Here’s how you can take advantage of remittance-beneficial rates and when.

Indian rupee slides to record low. Remit now?

3m read
Fog and showers expected across UAE on Tuesday

Fog and light rain expected across UAE on Tuesday

2m read