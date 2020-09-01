UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair and partly cloudy Eastward by afternoon and hazy at times.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 43 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 27 and 31 °C.