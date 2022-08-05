Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny to partly cloudy weather in the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, it is going to be sunny to partly cloudy in general, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 43 and 47°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 40 to 45°C in the coastal areas and islands and 30 to 36°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 47.2°C in Manama in Ajman at 2pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.
Winds in the Southeasterly to Northwesterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
The weather forecast for the weekend will be sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation Eastward.