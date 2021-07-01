Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be mostly sunny across the UAE. It will be rather hot and dusty during the day time.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 46.7°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafrah) at 2:00pm.
Temperature highs in internal areas are expected to reach 43-47°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-44°C, and 33-38°C in the mountainous regions.
Winds will be slightly stronger during the day, blowing dust. The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15- 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Humidity will be moderate at 50-70 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent, and 55-75 per cent in the coastal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.