Dubai: Today’s weather conditions will be hot and windy across the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be hot during daytime and partly cloudy becoming sunny in general. Expect some clouds to appear Eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 44 and 49°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 42 to 46°C in the coastal areas and islands and 31 to 36°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 49.8°C in Hamim, Al Dhafra region at 3.15pm.
Expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime over the internal areas.
Winds in the direction from Southeasterly to Northwesterly will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.