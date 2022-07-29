Dubai: Today’s weather will be hot and partly cloudy in the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, it is going to be sunny to partly cloudy in general with a gradual increase in temperatures, and a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 40 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 45°C in the coastal areas and islands and 22 to 27°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 41.1°C in Al Ruwais in Al Dhafra region at 1pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.
Winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderate to relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
The weather forecast for the weekend will be partly cloudy with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation eastward and some western areas.