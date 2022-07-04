Dubai: Going outdoors? Don’t forget to take your umbrella along as it is sunny and humid in the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy at times, and some clouds will appear eastward may be convective by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 42 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 36 to 41°C in the coastal areas and islands and 31 to 36°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 46.3°C in Al Ain at 2.15pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some northern coastal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times. Winds in Northwesterly direction will be at a speed of 10 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.