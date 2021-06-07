Dubai: It’s going to be a hot and humid Monday for UAE residents with temperatures hitting high 40s.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy, especially in Fujairah.
There is a chance of rain as the clouds become convective by the afternoon in these areas.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 28 °C with mostly sunny skies.
It’s expected to be a humid day with the relative humidity currently being 72 per cent across the UAE, so dress accordingly if you are stepping out. The humidity is expected to highest at night and on Tuesday morning.
The relative humidity is expected to cause mist and fog formation at night and on Tuesday morning in coastal and internal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
Some residents of the UAE also woke up to foggy conditions, like in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra area.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.